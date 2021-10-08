Aiman Khan shares her throwback travel diaries, see photos
Pakistani actress Aiman Khan has treated their fans with a bunch of throwback family pictures from their trip to the Northern areas of Pakistan.
Taking to Instagram, the Baandi actress has posted a series of dreamy pictures of her travel diaries.
“Can’t wait to go back.” she captions her post.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Fans just can’t help but gush over the adorable pictures of Aiman.
Aiman has 9 million followers on Instagram, and her pictures are highly praised by her fans and followers.
Previously, she also shared her breathtaking pictures in a blue and white outfit on her Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
