Aiman Khan shares her throwback travel diaries, see photos

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan has treated their fans with a bunch of throwback family pictures from their trip to the Northern areas of Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, the Baandi actress has posted a series of dreamy pictures of her travel diaries.

“Can’t wait to go back.” she captions her post.

Take a look:

Fans just can’t help but gush over the adorable pictures of Aiman.

Aiman has 9 million followers on Instagram, and her pictures are highly praised by her fans and followers.

Previously, she also shared her breathtaking pictures in a blue and white outfit on her Instagram.