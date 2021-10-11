Ayeza Khan flaunts the shades of red in bridal attire, see photos

Ayeza Khan is a versatile actress and model in the industry. She is famous for her leading roles in many dramas. Her performance is always praised by the audience.

Her character Mehwish in the drama serial Mere Pass Tum Ho received love from all over the world and served as a breakthrough in her career. Khan is currently ruling in the fashion industry, as she is always in the news for her photoshoots for various clothing brands.

Ayeza is quite active on social media and shares her pictures and videos to connect with her beloved fans and followers. Recently, Ayeza posted her stunning photoshoot on her Instagram handle.

Have a look!