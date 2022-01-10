Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 07:32 pm

Sana Javed looks stunning as she goes down the desi route in bridal lehenga 

Pakistani actress, Sana Javed has managed to be the talk of the town with her beautiful looks, and there’s absolutely no denying that! Not just that, the actress is also making sure to prove herself on her work front, and her list of dramas is enough proof of that.

While the actress is making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to working, the diva is absolutely making quite a lot of headlines when it comes to her stunning looks and fashion sense.

Read more: Drama review of Aye Musht-e-Khak staring Feroze Khan, Sana Javed

The Musht e Khaak star recently appeared in a bridal shoot and decked up in a gorgeous desi lehenga.

Have a look:

The red hue was definitely a good color on the diva as the sequinned number perfectly complemented her skin tone. The sequinned number bore a full-sleeved velvet blouse that was styled with a multi-colored paneled lehenga skirt, and she completed the look with a pink dupatta and heavy jewelry.

