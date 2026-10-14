Joint Pain: Try this nutritious onion, garlic and nettle soup

Although no single food can cure joint pain or osteoarthritis, a balanced diet can support overall health.

Joint pain can make everyday activities difficult, while a balanced diet can help meet the body’s nutritional needs. A soup made with onions, garlic, milk and stinging nettle offers a nutritious option that can be prepared easily at home.

Although no single food can cure joint pain or osteoarthritis, a balanced diet can support overall health.

Ingredients for the Soup

The following ingredients are needed to prepare the soup:

3 tablespoons chopped onion

2 cloves of garlic

4 tablespoons sunflower oil

1 tablespoon flour

600 milliliters chicken stock or water

450 grams stinging nettle

600 milliliters low-fat milk

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

How to Prepare the Soup

Heat the sunflower oil in a pan and lightly sauté the onion and garlic.

Add the flour and stir continuously. Gradually pour in the chicken stock or water, stirring to prevent lumps from forming.

Add the stinging nettle, cover the pan and cook over low heat until the leaves become tender.

Allow the mixture to cool before blending it until smooth. Return the soup to the pan, add the milk and cook for another five to 10 minutes.

Season with salt and black pepper, garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

Precautions before Consumption

Stinging nettle must be cleaned and prepared properly because its tiny hairs can irritate the skin. Wear gloves when handling fresh nettle and ensure it is thoroughly cooked before consumption.

People with persistent joint pain should consult a health care professional, particularly if the pain interferes with daily activities. While nutritious foods can support general well-being, this soup is not a proven treatment for arthritis or other joint conditions.