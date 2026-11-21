Ageing Skin: Five foods that may help protect your skin

Certain foods contain antioxidants, vitamins and essential fatty acids that may help protect the skin from environmental damage, reduce inflammation.





Wrinkles and loss of skin elasticity are natural parts of ageing, but experts say a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and fermented foods can help maintain healthy, fresh-looking skin.





Certain foods contain antioxidants, vitamins and essential fatty acids that may help protect the skin from environmental damage, reduce inflammation and support collagen production.





Here are five food groups that may contribute to healthier skin:





Colourful fruits and vegetables





Carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and mangoes contain antioxidants that help protect skin cells against environmental damage. Their nutrients may also support collagen protection and help maintain skin elasticity.





Vitamin C-rich foods





Oranges, lemons and mangoes are sources of vitamin C, which plays an important role in collagen production. Collagen helps maintain the skin’s structure, firmness and elasticity.





Nuts and dry fruits





Almonds, walnuts and other nuts contain vitamin E and healthy fats that help protect skin cells from damage and support moisture retention.





Fatty fish





Salmon, sardines and other oily fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help reduce inflammation and support the skin’s natural protective barrier.





Yogurt and fermented foods





Yogurt and other fermented foods support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy gut microbiome may also have positive effects on skin health.





Although diet can support skin health, no single food can prevent ageing. A balanced eating pattern, adequate hydration and protection from excessive sun exposure are also important for maintaining healthy skin.