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Simple ways to relieve joint pain and stiffness

Exercise, healthy eating, physical therapy and medical care can help manage joint discomfort.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Joint pain

Joint pain and stiffness can interfere with daily life, but regular movement, a balanced diet and appropriate treatment may help ease symptoms and improve mobility, health experts say.


Gentle exercise is one of the most common ways to manage joint discomfort. Low-impact activities such as walking, swimming and yoga can help strengthen the muscles around the joints without placing excessive stress on them. High-impact activities, including running and jumping, may not be suitable for people with painful or damaged joints.


Diet may help manage inflammation


An eating pattern rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and plant-based compounds may also support joint health. Fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel, along with berries, nuts and leafy greens, are among the foods commonly included in anti-inflammatory diets.


Research has found that some anti-inflammatory dietary patterns may help reduce pain. Limiting added sugar, refined carbohydrates and highly processed foods can also support overall health.


Physical therapy can improve mobility


Physical therapy can help people build strength, flexibility and range of motion through exercises tailored to their condition. Therapists can also teach movement techniques designed to reduce stress on painful joints.


Massage may provide short-term pain relief for some people, although its benefits can vary depending on the cause of the pain.


Heat and cold offer different benefits


Heat can help relax stiff joints and muscles, while cold therapy may reduce swelling and temporarily numb pain. Warm baths, heating pads and cold packs are commonly used for this purpose.


People should avoid applying extreme heat or ice directly to the skin and follow appropriate safety guidance.


Posture and lifestyle also matter


Poor posture, including prolonged slouching while using computers or mobile devices, can place additional strain on the spine and other joints. Maintaining proper posture and taking regular movement breaks may help reduce unnecessary stress.


Smoking can worsen inflammation and delay healing, while excessive alcohol consumption can affect bone health. Avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol can therefore contribute to overall musculoskeletal health.


Be cautious with supplements


Glucosamine and chondroitin are widely used for joint health, but research on their effectiveness has produced mixed results. Fish oil, curcumin and SAM-e have also been studied for their potential effects on pain and inflammation.


People should consult a health care professional before taking supplements, particularly if they use other medications or have underlying health conditions.


Managing chronic pain


Persistent pain can affect emotional well-being as well as physical health. Meditation, deep breathing, yoga and other relaxation techniques may help people manage stress associated with chronic pain.


Cognitive behavioral therapy may also help some people develop strategies to cope with persistent pain and its effects on daily life.


Over-the-counter nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including ibuprofen and naproxen, can provide short-term relief for some types of joint pain.


However, these medications can cause side effects, so they should be used according to medical guidance and at the lowest effective dose for the shortest appropriate period.


For chronic or severe joint conditions, doctors may recommend treatments such as corticosteroid injections, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs for certain inflammatory diseases or surgery when significant joint damage is present.


Acupuncture may provide pain relief for some people with chronic pain, although research on its effectiveness varies.


Because joint pain can have many causes, including arthritis and other conditions, persistent, severe or unexplained symptoms should be evaluated by a health care professional.

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