How dates may benefit bone and skin health

Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court stresses constitutional supremacy Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court stresses constitutional supremacy

How dates may benefit bone and skin health

Dates contain minerals including calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, zinc, selenium, manganese and copper.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Dates are a naturally sweet fruit rich in fiber, energy and a range of vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious addition to a balanced diet.

Dates contain minerals including calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, zinc, selenium, manganese and copper. They also contain several B vitamins and naturally occurring sugars such as glucose, fructose and sucrose.

Protein and energy

Dates are not a major source of complete protein, but they do contain some protein and can provide a quick source of energy. People who exercise regularly can include a few dates as part of an overall balanced diet.

Their natural sugars can provide relatively quick energy, while their fiber content may help keep people feeling full for longer.

Vitamins and natural sugars

Dates contain B vitamins including B1, B2, B3 and B5, along with vitamins A and C. Their naturally occurring sugars can provide the body with energy, making dates a convenient snack at breakfast or during the day when consumed in moderation.

Minerals for bone health

Dates contain minerals such as magnesium, manganese, copper and selenium that play various roles in normal body functions. Some of these nutrients are also important for maintaining healthy bones.

However, strong bones depend on an overall balanced diet and adequate intake of key nutrients, including calcium and vitamin D, rather than relying on a single food.

Potassium and the nervous system

Dates are also a source of potassium, an essential mineral needed for normal nerve and muscle function. Adequate potassium intake as part of a balanced diet is also important for cardiovascular health.

Iron content

Dates contain iron, a mineral needed to produce hemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood. Severe iron deficiency can cause anemia and symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath.

However, dates alone should not be considered a treatment for iron deficiency or anemia.

Fiber and digestion

The fiber in dates can support digestive health and may help prevent constipation. Some traditional dietary practices involve soaking dates in water before eating them, although the main digestive benefit comes from their fiber content.

Possible benefits for skin

The nutrients and antioxidant compounds found in dates can contribute to overall nutritional health, which may also support healthy skin.

However, eating dates should not be considered a treatment for specific skin conditions. A varied diet containing fruits, vegetables, protein, healthy fats and adequate fluids is more important for maintaining skin health.

Because dates are naturally high in sugar and calories, they are best consumed in moderate amounts, particularly by people who need to monitor their sugar or calorie intake.

Recommended

How beef provides nutrients important for men’s health

How beef provides nutrients important for men’s health
Top foods that help protect and improve your vision

Top foods that help protect and improve your vision
How a balanced diet improves your life

How a balanced diet improves your life
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 Tons of Dates to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia gifts 100 Tons of Dates to Pakistan
Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend

Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend
How to handle bullying as an adult

How to handle bullying as an adult
Karachi’s cafe culture turns coffee runs into the new social trend

Karachi’s cafe culture turns coffee runs into the new social trend
Practical tips and simple exercises to prevent neck pain

Practical tips and simple exercises to prevent neck pain
Do posture corrector belts really work? Experts explain

Do posture corrector belts really work? Experts explain
Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival

Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival
5 potential benefits of clove oil for your face and hair

5 potential benefits of clove oil for your face and hair
Fall beauty goes glam with vintage retro waves and dramatic lashes

Fall beauty goes glam with vintage retro waves and dramatic lashes