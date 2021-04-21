Adsense 970×250

Pakistan’s National Anthem All Set For Its HD Recording By PTV

Arhama Altaf

21st Apr, 2021. 10:04 pm
National Anthem Pakistan
The Pakistan Television (PTV) is all set to record the country’s national anthem in HD quality this year, announces new Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry announced that not only is the new Pakistani National Anthem in the final stages of its digital recording, state-run channel PTV is all set to go HD on June 1, 2021, and PTV Sports will also become HD this year.

“Recording of new Anthem I initiated in 2018 now its in the final stages we will have new digital recording of anthem in few months Inshallah,” he tweeted.

Pakistan’s national anthem was composed by musician Ahmad G. Chhagla in 1949, which was made using 21 musical instruments and 38 different tones.

Famous poet Hafeez Jallundhri wrote the national anthem in 1952 with the prize money of Rs10,000.

Moreover, Pakistan’s national anthem is written in the Persian language and it has only a single word “ka” in its national language Urdu.

The anthem was first issued on Radio Pakistan on August 13, 1954.

Furthermore, the first colour film with the flag and anthem was produced on January 19, 1955, in the United States of America (USA).

National Anthem of Pakistan

Pak sar zamin shad bad
Kisware haseen shad bad
Tunishane azmealishan arze Pakistan
Markazeyaqin shadbad

Pak sarzamin ka nizam, quwate akhuwati awam
Qaum, mulk, sultanat
Painda ta binda bad, shad bad man zele murad

Parchame sitarao hilal
Rahbare tarraqio kamal
Tarjumane mazishane hal jane istaqbal
Sayyai, Khudae zul jalal

