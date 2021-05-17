Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango production and ranks sixth in the world in mango exports, according to a report by the Planning Commission of Pakistan last year.

According to an estimate by the Pakistan Fruit Exporters Association, Pakistan exported 130,000 metric tonnes of mangoes in 2019.

In 2020, exports were hit hard by Coronavirus. Due to the closure of air operations, it was not possible to export mangoes to European and American countries, so Pakistani exporters exported mangoes to Afghanistan and the Middle East, but only half of the annual export target was met.

This year also there are lockdowns in different regions and countries of the world due to coronavirus and flights from Pakistan to many other countries of the world besides Europe and Canada are suspended or restricted.

Due to this, it is feared that Pakistan’s mango exports will decrease significantly this year as well.

Babar Durrani, a major mango trader and exporter, told the international media outlet that if the lockdown continued after a month, mango exports would be affected.

“If the border remains open, mangoes can be exported to Iran, Iraq and other countries through land routes and containers,” he said.

The global market consumption of mangoes is 1.7 million tonnes per annum, valued at an estimated $2.1 billion.

The United States is the largest importer of mangoes and 28% of global exports go to the United States each year, while the proportion of global mango exports to European countries is 22%.

Pakistan has almost no access to these two global markets.

Mango is cultivated in an area of ​​about 170,000 acres in Pakistan. Mango production in the country is mainly in the districts of South Punjab and Sindh, however, some quantities of mango are also grown in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The districts of Punjab which are famous for mango production include Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, while the districts of Mirpur Khas, Thatta and Hyderabad in Sindh have extensive mango orchards.

In addition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces mangoes in Peshawar and Mardan.

At present, the production of mangoes in Pakistan is about 1.8 million tons, of which 37%, 6.7 million tons are grown in Sindh, while Punjab’s share in the national production of mangoes is more than 60%.

Thus, different types of mangoes are cultivated in Pakistan and all of them are unique in taste, but the real competition is in Sindhri mango of Sindh and Chaunsa of Punjab.