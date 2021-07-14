Double Click 728 x 90
Durdana Ansari becomes first Muslim captain of the British Royal Navy

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 12:41 pm
Durdana Ansari

Durdana Ansari, a Pakistani-born woman, has become the world’s first Muslim and Pakistani woman captain of the British Royal Navy.

Pakistani-born Durdana Ansari is the first woman in the Muslim world to be appointed as captain in the Royal Navy by the Queen.

It should be noted that Captain is a very senior position in the Royal Navy, above the rank of Commander and below that of Commodore.

The Captain of the Royal Navy holds the rank of Colonel of the British Army and Group Captain of the Royal Air Force.

Durdana Ansari came to UK from Pakistan at the age of sixteen and started taking part in various charitable activities along with her education.

Durdana Ansari is an entrepreneur and social activist working for women’s rights and women empowerment.

In 2012, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the UK for creating programs for the advancement of Muslim women.

