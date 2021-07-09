Parliament To Not Make Any Law Contrary To Qur’an And Sunnah: Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the parliament will not make any law contrary to the Qur’an and Sunnah.

On the objection of Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali in the National Assembly on Friday, the Speaker National Assembly said that a meeting of legal experts has been convened on Monday to give their opinion on the legislation.

He said that no law would contradict the Qur’an and Sunnah. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also issued clear instructions in this regard.

Earlier, Abdul Akbar Chitrali objected that he had also introduced a bill in the House to protect the rights of senior citizens in Islamabad, which was passed by the Senate.

On this, Ali Mohammad Khan had suggested that if there were good things in the bill, they would be included.

That bill should also be sent to the Standing Committee on Human Rights.