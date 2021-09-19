China is willing to invest $15 billion in Pakistan’ petrochemical sector
As per the senior government official, firms of China have shown their willingness to invest $15B in the petrochemical sector of Pakistan.
Fareeha Mazhar, Federal Secretary Board of Investment, stated that the Chinese firms would invest in Gwadar’s petrochemical sector along with the project of energy pipeline from Gwadar to China.
She further said that meetings are being held for investment in numerous projects linked to Chinese investment in Pakistan.
She believes that in the future Chinese firms may bring investment in Pakistan in the sectors of energy, agriculture, tourism, and other sectors.
Read More
From now FBR will not interfere in politics
Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has hinted at eliminating the possibility of...
Prices of 22 essential commodities increased in a week
According to the details, a weekly inflation report has been released by...
President Arif Alvi publicizes tax laws including new penalties for non-filers
President Arif Alvi circulated new tax laws, directing the authorities to detach...
Cutlery’s Export Surge by 1.95 percent In 2 Months
Cutlery’s export of the country have seen a rise of 1.95% throughout...
ECB President allotted a ‘Suspicious’ caution over cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies have shattered in value over the previous year,...