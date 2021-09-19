China is willing to invest $15 billion in Pakistan’ petrochemical sector

As per the senior government official, firms of China have shown their willingness to invest $15B in the petrochemical sector of Pakistan.

Fareeha Mazhar, Federal Secretary Board of Investment, stated that the Chinese firms would invest in Gwadar’s petrochemical sector along with the project of energy pipeline from Gwadar to China.

She further said that meetings are being held for investment in numerous projects linked to Chinese investment in Pakistan.

She believes that in the future Chinese firms may bring investment in Pakistan in the sectors of energy, agriculture, tourism, and other sectors.