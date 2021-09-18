Islamabad Police reaches Jamia Hafsa to remove Taliban flag hoisted on rooftop
Islamabad Police arrived at Jamia Hafsa to remove the Afghan Taliban flag from its rooftop, according to media reports.
On the images circulating on social media, it can be seen that Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz was sitting outside the seminary carrying a weapon.
Scenes outside Jamia Hafsa in Islamabad after policemen arrived at the seminary to remove Afghan Taliban's flag from its rooftop. Red Mosque's Maulana Abdul Aziz can be seen carrying a weapon pic.twitter.com/jkJ8XH5R1v
— Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) September 18, 2021
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat while talking to media had clarified that hoisting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag in Islamabad would not be allowed and action would be taken against culpable.
Note that, more than 100 people were reportedly killed during a military operation at the Lal Masjid in 2007 under former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, including women, according to the former Lal Masjid administration.
However, the district administration denies the claim. Maulana Abdul Aziz had fled the operation wearing a women’s burqa, while his mother and brother were killed in the operation.
Four years ago, Maulana Abdul Aziz, after being granted bail in two separate cases, made a statement in 2016 to pardon all the characters of the Lal Masjid operation, including former military president Pervez Musharraf.
