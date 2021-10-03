Interior Minister condemns terrorists’ attack on security forces

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad condemned the attack of terrorists on security forces personnel in North Waziristan’s Spinwam.

In a message, he said that it was sad to know that security forces personnel were martyred in terrorists’ attack.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant patience to their family members.

He said that Pakistan Army had a history of sacrifices for ensuring the security of the country. “The morals of security forces are high as such attacks can never demoralize us.”

Note that, as many as four soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) and a Levies Sub-Inspector on Saturday embraced martyrdom (shahadat) while thwarting terrorists’ targeted attack on security forces’ vehicle in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

The martyred soldiers (Shaheeds) were identified as Havaldar Zahid, resident of Charsadda, age 35 years, Havaldar Ishaq, resident of Kurram, age 37 years, Lance Naik Wali, resident of Khyber,

age 28 years, Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, resident of Kurram, age 28 years and Sub-Inspector Javed, resident of Spinwam, age 38 years, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

It added that the clearance operation was in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.