Karachi underpass named after late comedian Umar Sharif

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab has announced that one of Karachi’s underpasses will be named after the late actor and comedian Omar Sharif in recognition of his services.

In a tweet on social networking site Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said, “In recognition of the services rendered by late Umer Sharif, KMC will name its underpass at the junction of Shaheed e Millat & Hyder Ali Roads as “Umer Sharif Underpass”.

On the other hand, according to the report, Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Malik Amin Aslam visited Omar Sharif’s residence.

He said that he was in touch with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi so that the body of Omar Sharif could be brought back within 48 hours.

He said that he would appeal to the government to bury Omar Sharif with state honours.

Legendary comedian and actor Omar Sharif died on the afternoon of October 2 in a European hospital in Germany.

He was admitted to a German hospital after falling ill while being transferred to the United States from Karachi.

Omar Sharif’s son told the media that his father wanted him to be buried in the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mausoleum, so we request the Sindh government to allow burial in the mausoleum premises. ۔

At the request of the family, the Sindh government has allowed the burial of the famous comedian at the shrine.

However, Omar Sharif’s family did not say when he would be buried.

Omar Sharif had been ill for more than a month and a half and was being treated at the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi. He was suffering from heart disease as well as kidney disease and diabetes.