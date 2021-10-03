PM to unveil Kamyab Pakistan Programme on Monday

APP News Agency

03rd Oct, 2021. 03:45 pm
Kamyab Pakistan Programme

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will inaugurate Kamyab Pakistan Programme under which loans worth Rs1400 billion would be rolled out among 3.7 million families in the country.

A press release quoting Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that Kamyab Pogramme would be a major initiative in the government’s efforts to alleviate poverty by empowering the deprived segments of the society and by supporting them to transform their lives.

The programme would also link the low-income groups with banks through micro-finance institutions, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The programme also reflects the sense of state’s responsibility towards its weaker segments of society.

The programme will have five components under which the famers will get interest-free loans under Kamyab Kisan programme, financing would be made for a business upto to Rs500,000 under Kamyab Karobar programme, financing on easy installments would be extended for the construction of houses under Sasta Ghar Scheme, besides linking of successful skilled based scholarship scheme and Sehat Insaf Card with the Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns terrorists’ attack on security forces

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad condemned the attack of terrorists on...
2 hours ago
Pakistan hosts 53rd World Military Shooting Championship 2021

The Opening ceremony of the 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun) 2021...
3 hours ago
Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosts 8000 visitors

Pakistan Pavilion successfully hosted over 8000 visitors on the very first day...
3 hours ago
Karachi underpass named after late comedian Umar Sharif

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab has announced that one of Karachi's underpasses will...
16 hours ago
Review of the latest situation in Germany on the death of Legendary Umar Sharif

Saturday morning 02.10.2021 Umar Sharif left us from the hospital in Nuremberg,...
16 hours ago
PM Imran Khan says world must engage with Afghanistan to prevent 'economic meltdown'

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the instant significance of economic engagement...