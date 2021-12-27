Killings of youth in fake encounters plot to change Kashmir’s demography: JKNF

APP News Agency

27th Dec, 2021. 02:23 pm
Killing of youth in fake encounters a conspiracy to change Kashmir’s demography: JKNF

Killing of youth in fake encounters a conspiracy to change Kashmir’s demography: JKNF—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Denouncing the fresh killing spree of innocent Kashmiri youth at the hands of the Indian occupation forces, Jammu and Kashmir National Front said that the killing campaign was part of India’s conspiracy to change the demographic complexion of the Muslim state.

Read more: At least 18 innocent Kashmiris martyred in Indian held Kashmir in December so far

KNF spokesperson Shafiq-ur-Rehman in a statement while citing the killing of five Kashmiris in fake encounters, said that the killing of youth by Indian forces had become a new norm in Kashmir.

Rehman said that systematic killing in the occupied territory was an obvious manifestation of rising fascism that seeks to control, by any means, all of Kashmir its land, people and resources.

Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, the spokesperson said that the Kashmiri nation owes a debt of gratitude to the educated youth who have been sacrificing their youthful lives for the liberation of their motherland.

He expressed the hope that the day was not far when these sacrifices would come to fruition, and the Kashmiri nation would materialize their cherished dream of freedom from India’s illegal occupation.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Read more: Family of Kashmiri student jailed for praising Pakistani team awaits his return

“Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK by Indian occupation forces in the last three days in continuing fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations,” the Foreign Office spokesperson had said in a statement.

