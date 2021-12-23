PM Imran Khan inaugurates ‘Technopolis’ in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Technopolis, a Special Technology Zone in Lahore spread over 700 acres, and called it “a step to boost the country’s exports in the technology sector.”

The special technology zone had been established under Lahore Knowledge Park Company that had attracted a huge investment to increase the country’s exports in the sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran said that the purpose behind launching the Technopolis was to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.

He said that the secret behind the progress and development of China was that overseas Chinese first started investing in the country then other companies followed them. Similarly, the premier added, overseas Indians first began investing first in their country before others, he said.

“Promotion of IT [informational technology] sector will help resolve the issue of unemployment. IT was the only sector which was unhurt during the coronavirus pandemic,” said the premier.

He said that many successful Pakistanis were sitting in the Silicon Valley, a hub of technology companies in the United States, who could launch initiatives in the Technopolis. The government had given incentives to the tech zone.

“It is unfortunate that we [Pakistan] have been left behind in the sector of technology. We can fast move forward in the sector of IT as Pakistan is an ideal country for the revolution of IT,” said the PM.

PM Imran continued that the biggest problem facing Pakistan was inflation, and inflation boosted because of the increase in the volume of imports. He stressed the need for increasing exports as, the PM added, enhancement of exports of the country brought prosperity.

“On the other hand, when the value of the dollar increases against the rupee, the government has to make payment over it. We have to approach the International Monetary Fund for lack of dollars,” said the PM.