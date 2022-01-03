ANF bars passengers from carrying naswar on flights

Naswar is a powdered tobacco snuff, widely used in northern parts of Pakistan—Image : File

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday has barred passengers from carrying naswar on flights to Gulf countries.

A statement issued by the ANF deemed it a punishable offence to carry naswar in flights.

The statement added that passengers are strictly prohibited from carrying naswar in their luggage as all the Arab countries have included it in their list of narcotics and violators would face strict action in accordance with the recently enacted laws.

The anti-narcotics force issued guidelines by displaying banners at airports across the country.

Earlier on December 9, ANF conducted a raid at the Karachi seaport on a tip-off and recovered 96-kilogramme drugs.

The ANF spokesperson said the drugs were adeptly concealed in towels. He said the drugs were booked in the name of an exporter identified as Cargo IB Trader. The cargo was being sent to Ontario, Canada, he said.

The spokesperson said all the suspected goods were confiscated and an investigation was launched into the incident.