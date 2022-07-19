Dua Zehra shifted to Darul Aman, alleges parents hurling threats

Dua Zehra was sent to Darul Aman (shelter home) at her request

The girl was fearing murder from her parents

She alleged that her family has been continuously threatening her

LAHORE: The magistrate of Lahore has sent Karachi’s teenager Dua Zehra to Darul Aman (shelter home) at the request of the girl, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

As per sources privy to the matter, the district Magistrate sent the girl to a shelter home on her request as she alleged that her parents have been giving her life threats and she fears death.

Sindh Home Department has given the go-ahead to police to recover teenage girl Dua Zehra.

Upon receiving the order, police departed for Lahore to obtain custody of the girl. She will be brought back to Karachi after receiving permission from the Punjab Home Department.

The case took a new turn when the police investigating officer changed his stance after a fresh investigation into the matter and said the girl was a victim of kidnapping and child marriage.

On Saturday, police informed a sessions court that 24 persons, including alleged husband Zaheer Ahmed, were involved in abducting Dua Zehra from Karachi and shifting her to Punjab.

The girl who went missing in Karachi made headlines by her suspicious disappearance and later her alleged marriage with Zaheer Ahmed.

The case rose to prominence when the initial medical examination showed that the girl was 17 years old however the later examination by a 10-member board confirmed that the claims of her family were correct and the girl was a minor (15-16-year-old).

