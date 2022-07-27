Advertisement
Federal Cabinet appoints Mohsin Butt as new DG FIA

Articles
Federal Cabinet appoints Mohsin Butt as new DG FIA. Image: File

The federal cabinet on Wednesday appointed Mohsin Hassan Butt as the new Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General while transferring the incumbent Rai Tahir.

Senior police officer Rai Tahir has been appointed as National Coordinator for National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) with the immediate effects.

A grade-22 officer, Mr. Butt has a marvelous career of over three decades. Mohsin Hassan Butt is the only police officer who had served twice as IGP Balochistan from June 2018 till January 2021 and again in February 2022 under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) federal government.

Mr. Butt has previously served in FIA as Director FIA Administration under PML-N tenure of 2013-2018.

Since joining the police service in November 1989 as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Butt has served at various important posts including that of Punjab additional IGP operations, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) member and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director. He has also served as the police advisor, at the United Nations Political Office for Somalia and as chief security officer to former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz.  Butt was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry in 1993 while serving in Karachi.

Mohsin Hassan Butt did Master of Philosophy and Masters of Science in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad. He hails from Rawalpindi.

