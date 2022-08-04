4.95 million people watched Imran Khan’s telethon on Bol TV YouTube channel

A record 4.95 million people watched the international telethon held by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to raise funds for flood victims on the YouTube channel of BOL News TV.

The international telethon was broadcast live on the digital platform. BOL News was the first choice as an astounding 4.95 million people the telethon on YouTube channel.

This was a far reached for other digital media platforms as ARY News had 1.35 million viewers while other channels had a combined 1.94 million viewers.

As Pakistan’s No. 1 and beloved news channel, Bol News broke all previous records as the most watched channels on television and YouTube.

Advertisement

The telethon was broadcast live on BOL News channel on YouTube during which a large number of political and sports personalities, celebrities and social workers showed the show. Many people from within Pakistan and abroad made their pledges to contribute to the fundraiser.

Bol News has broken all the previous records in the race as the most watched channel on television, social media and digital platform YouTube.

The high viewership demonstrates that BOL News is the first choice for viewers due to its popularity and trusted style of reporting.

It must be mentioned that PTI Chairman Imran Khan held an international telethon to raise funds for flood victims. During the telethon, the former prime minister managed to raise a staggering Rs500 crores (approximately Rs5 billion) from Overseas Pakistanis and other citizens.

Advertisement

Also Read BOL News secures highest rating during Imran Khan’s telethon Pakistan’s No.1 news channel BOL News secured the highest rating during PTI...