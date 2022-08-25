Anchor Jameel Farooqui presented before judicial magistrate

BOL News Anchor Jameel Farooqui appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar today

ISLAMABAD: BOL News Anchor Jameel Farooqui appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar after completion of his two-day physical remand, reported BOL News on Thursday.

The police brought Jameel Farooqui to the Islamabad court under tight security, while Mian Ali Ashfaq appeared in the court as his advocate. The police requested the court to transfer the case to FIA.

However, the prosecutor submitted that the YouTuber’s mobile was recovered by the police adding that the investigation has been completed and demanded that the case should be transferred to FIA for further probe.

On the other hand, Jameel Farooqui’s counsel submitted before the court that the accused should be dismissed from the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anchorperson was arrested from Karachi while on his way back from the BOL office. He was taken into custody for levelling fake allegations against Capital Police.

Farooqui was taken to Islamabad from Karachi and in a video message alleged that he was tortured in the custody.

