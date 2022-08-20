Army to continue relief operations in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed the army to assist the civil government in relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations for flood-affected people in Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa issued the instructions in a phone call to Corps Commander Quetta Lt General Asif Ghafoor. The army chief also received information on the flood situation in the province.

Gen Bajwa instructed the army to take all measures to fully assist the civilian government in the relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations, the military’s media wing said.

The army chief said the civil administration should be assisted on an emergency basis. Due to unusual rains, Balochistan has suffered heavy loss of life and property, and communication infrastructure was also badly affected, the army chief was quoted as saying.

“COAS directed commander to undertake all measures to assist Govt of Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on an emergency basis in coordination with civil administration,” the ISPR said.

Advertisement

Gen Bajwa said the army will take emergency measures to help the affected people and restore the communication structure. He said the Pakistan Army stands with flood-affected people in this difficult time and helping them is a national duty.

In an earlier statement, Pakistan Army has said that its rescue and relief efforts were underway in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Punjab after heavy rains lashed both provinces

The ISPR said army troops were busy in relief activities in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Naseerabad and Lasbela. It said affected populations and their belongings were being shifted to safer places. It added that army medical teams are providing medical care to affected people.

Advertisement

Also Read Pak Army’s rescue, relief efforts underway in flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Punjab RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...