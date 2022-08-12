COAS Bajwa hails deep-rooted ties between Pakistan, UK

General Bajwa addressed the passing out parade at the RMA Sandhurst

He is the first-ever Pakistani chief guest of the Royal Military Academy

Gen Bajwa hailed the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and UK

COAS Bajwa said armed forces exist today to ensure wars do not take place

LONDON: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday recognized the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and expressed hope that relations between the two countries would reach “historic heights” in the future.

Addressing the passing out parade at the renowned Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, as the first Pakistani chief guest, COAS Gen Bajwa said the primary reason for armed forces to exist today, should not be to wage wars. but ensure that they do not take place.

Gen Bajwa began his address by saying that it was a “great honour and privilege” for him to be present during the ceremony. He congratulated the cadets and their families on successfully completing their training at the prestigious academy.

“Your alma matter is, without a doubt, one of the finest military institutions in the world which have produced some of the great military leaders that this world has seen,” he said, adding that graduating from Sandhurst is a great honour and pride.

“Two Pakistani cadets will also be graduating with you today and let me say that I am as proud of you as I am of them,” he told the graduating officers and congratulated them and their families.

Gen Bajwa said that his presence at the academy today was a testimony f the relationship shared by Pakistan and UK “based on mutual respect and shared values”.

“I am sure that this relationship will stay in greater heights in times to come,” he added. “Similarly, the bond between the two armed forces is uniquely special and has been kept alive over the years through close professional contact in training and other military activities.”

While addressing the passing out cadets, the army chief highlighted that this day marks the beginning of their formal military service and there would be great responsibilities and expectations associated with them.

“The journey ahead of you is both challenging and exciting. As you grow, you the demand of professionalism will also increase,” he said, pointing out that no one was born with professional knowledge rather “it has to be acquired with constant pursue”.

“Without it, you cannot achieve professional confidence which is the hallmark of successful military leadership,” Gen Bajwa stated. “You need to have the will to take decisions and accept full responsibility. That will require confidence and competence.”

He also said that the primary responsibility of the armed forces today was not to win wars but to ensure that they don’t occur. “It is on our collective capacity to come together and take the route of peace and cooperation instead of conflict, communication instead of clash and multilateralism instead of self-preservation.

“In the interest of world peace, we must strive to preserve the vitality, relevance and internal sense of impartiality in multilateral institutions, maintain consensus on the collective defence of global commons and uphold the prestige of international law,” he stressed.

Gen Bajwa then wished the cadets the best for their future and hoped that they would serve their countries with honor, dignity and pride. After the speech, he also inspected the cadets and interacted with them.

