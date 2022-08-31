Efforts being made to save Dadu from flood water: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday assured that steps are being taken to protect Dadu district and other major towns from flood water.

While chairing an emergency meeting. the chief minister said the flood water situation is being evaluated and a decision will be taken after 28 hours. CM Sindh reviewed the situation in flood-affected areas and was briefed on the water level in Hamal Lake, Manchar Lake, and the River Indus.

The meeting was attended by Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police, Corps Engineering, and other relevant officials.

The chief minister informed the meeting that he visited the flooded areas of Sindh for the whole day on Wednesday and reviewed the latest situation.

He said the flood water has reached the city of Khairpur Nathan Shah and will fall in the Main Nara Valley (MNV) Drain. Therefore, the government is waiting for the next step to be taken after the flood water is released from River Indus by September 8-10.

He said the water will decrease in Manchhar Lake if it is drained from Khairpur Nathan Shah. He said the water level is also decreasing in Hamal Lake.

It was agreed between the engineers of the Irrigation Department and the Corps Engineering to strengthen the Indus Link Canal dyke and install a regulator.

Corps Engineer said in his briefing that a 60-feet breach has occurred on the left bank near Jhadu due to which the flood water will affect Shahman Kakkar, Deh Pahore and Dhoro Kaka.

Engineering Corps experts said that there is a lot of pressure on the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) and the Pakistan Army has rescued 3,000 from the area.

It was decided that no cut will be made in any dam, while a meeting will be held after 28 hours to review the situation and further decisions will be taken. Chief Minister Sindh said that efforts are being made to save all cities from further damage without any breaches.

It was reported that flood water is graudually moving towards Dadu and threatens the entire city. It was been decided to cut the Main Nara Valley (MNV) Drain at Dur Muhammad Abro village, for which machinery has also been deployed to the spot.

Several major settlements including Shahman Kakkar, Phulri, Piyaro Goth, Seeta are under threat of bring submerged in the floodwater along with Dadu.

Area residents have protested against the decision and have announced to form a human shield in front of the machinery to prevent the cut to the MNV drain. A red alert is expected to be issued for evacuation from Dadu.

The floodwater of MNV drain is exerting pressure on Johi, where a large number of local volunteers are engaged in strengthening the river dyke to stop the floodwater.

After a breach in the MNV drain, the floodwater entered in Degree College, hospitals, and around 100 houses in the New City Colony in Johi.

