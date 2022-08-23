Rs25,000 being given to every flood-hit family: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said 25,000 rupees cash assistance was being given to every flood affected family through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Ahsan Iqbal said that the federal government was making all-out efforts, in collaboration with the provinces, to support the flood-affected people.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, he said the National Disaster Management Authority was distributing food items amongst the affected people.

The minister said the NDMA was extending its services round the clock. He appealed the philanthropists and all the chambers to come forward in assisting the people of flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

On the other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that cash assistance was being provided to the flood-victims on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to media in Islamabad, she said cash assistance would provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people, enabling them to procure medicines and food items by their own.

The minister said the prime minister had also directed the Finance Division to release a fund of Rs5 billion, established for relief measures in the flood-hit areas.

She said a joint survey, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial authorities, had begun to assess the damage caused to the houses as well as the number of deaths in the flood related incidents.

She said one million rupees as compensation was being provided to the bereaved families of every person, who died due to the recent floods in the country.

Commenting on the political situation in the country, Marriyum Aurangzeb said foreign funding against Imran Khan had been proven and now he was trying to create chaos and unrest in the country by spreading his fake and baseless narrative.

The minister for information said the PTI chief was escaping accountability. She said Imran Khan did not provide details of KSB bank account which was opened with the approval of party’s central finance board and foreign funding worth Rs780 million was made into this account and then this money was transferred to their personal accounts.

She said two offshore companies namely Lockgate and Hockfield are registered with address of 2-Zaman Park Lahore, the residence of Imran Khan and PTI’s camp office in the provincial capital. She said both the companies were named in Pandora papers but Imran Khan kept showing dissociation with these companies.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan hid these accounts and companies from the Election Commission of Pakistan and continues to escape accountability now from FIA. She said Imran Khan backed out of every promise that he made with the people and is fomenting instability in the country after releasing that the coalition government is fully focused on stabilizing the country’s economy.