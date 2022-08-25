Uganda woman passenger arrested for smuggling drugs at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A foreign woman passenger was arrested at the airport for attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

Pakistan Customs under the supervision of Deputy Collector of Customs Abrar Javed, conducted an operation at Jinnah International Airport and recovered drugs from a female passenger arriving at the airport

The woman named Christine Nalubela is a citizen of Uganda who arrived in Karachi on PIA Flight No PK-214 for Dubai. On arrival, the woman was stopped and searched over suspicion.

During the search, authorities recovered 1900 grams of cocaine from the briefcase of the female passenger. The drugs were hidden in a concealed compartment of the briefcase.

After registering a case under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act 1997, the accused was arrested and handed over to the Investigation and Prosecution Branch for further action.

Advertisement

Customs officials said that the bag was very skillfully hidden. The value of the product is around 47 million in the local market.

Also Read ANF authorities recovered 68 kg of drugs from ISB motorway Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) ​​intelligence with the collaboration of ANF Rawalpindi on...