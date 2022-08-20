Youth sacrifices life while rescuing minor boy from well in Quetta

QUETTA: A young man has been hailed after he sacrificed his life while saving a minor boy who drowned in a well in Quetta.

A minor boy was collecting garbage when he fell into a deep well in Sariab area. The youth identified as Mir Balach Baloch Nosherwani saw the child fall and went down inside the flooded well to rescue him. Unfortunately, both of them lost their lives during the rescue efforts.

Balach’s family said he sacrificed his life to save the life of the minor boy. Relatives, friends and area residents launched a rescue operation to rescue the minor boy and Balach. They recovered the bodies after hectic efforts of over 14 hours.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) delaying in reaching the spot. Two young men from Mastung district, Jail Shahwani and Ameer Hamza, reached the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of precious human lives He also appreciated the bravry of the men who retrieved the bodies and announce rewards for them. He offered jobs in the DPMA and a reward of Rs0.2 million for them.

