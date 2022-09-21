21 people injured in bomb blast in kohlu

Advertisement
One killed, 21 injured in bomb blast in Kohlu

Articles
KOHLU: A bomb blast was heard in Kohlu where it is being reported that one person was killed, 21 people are injured and 12 people are in serious conditions due to the blast, BOL News reported on Friday.

According to the details, Police and FC have cordoned off the bombed site and investigations are underway to know about the impact of the blast. An emergency has been announced in the District Head Quarters (DHQ) of the city where the Education Minister of Balochistan Mir Naseeb Ullah reached DHQ to look for the arrangements.

According to the details, Interior Minister Mir Zia strongly condemned the explosion in Kohlu Halwai’s shop.

“All aspects of the incident should be reviewed by the Admissions Counsellor. Deputy Commissioner should provide all medical facilities to the injured by the explosion,” the Interior Minister advised.

Terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious purposes. Prayer for the high status of the person who was martyred in the incident of Mushir Dahlah and for the speedy recovery of the injured, the Interior minister said.

 

