26 illegal Afghan immigrants arrested in Karachi after operation

KARACHI: As many as 26 illegal Afghan immigrants have been arrested by Karachi police today (Tuesday).

As per details, the illegal Afghans were arrested from the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi after the Police carried out an operation near the service road at Al-Asif Square.

The police spokesperson said that the arrested individuals failed to show Pakistani citizenship and relevant travel documents adding that the arrested immigrants have confessed to enter Pakistan illegally.

On the other hand, the UN humanitarian chief has urged the donors to restore funding for economic development in war-ravaged Afghanistan with a warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with six million people at risk of famine.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, Martin Griffiths asked the donors to immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter as the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay.

He said Afghanistan faces multiple crises — humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger, and financial.

