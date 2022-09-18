BISE Sargodha 9th class result 2022 announced

BISE Sargodha 9th class result will be announced on September 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 AM, the Sargodha Board will announce its 9th Class Result 2022 along with all other boards in Punjab. Registered students can check their results on their official website: https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/

The class 9 annual exams for the BISE Sargodha Board were held in June 2022. After two months, the Sargodha Board is now announcing the results for the ninth grade in 2022 for its pupils. On September 19, 2022, the BISE 9th class result will be available.

How can I check my 9th class result?

The Sargodha Board students can verify their 9th-grade results in 2022 with the following mentioned ways:

Check BISE Sargodha 9th class result by roll number

All pupils taking the ninth-class exams under the BISE Sargodha Board received individual roll numbers via online roll number slips. Using these roll numbers, you may verify the Sargodha Board’s 9th class result 2022. To acquire the whole result card for the 9th annual result in 2022, enter your 9th Roll number.

Check BISE Sargodha 9th class result by SMS

The second option is giving your roll number by SMS from your mobile device in order to receive your BISE Sargodha Board matric 9th class result 2022. Send your Roll Number to 800290 to receive an SMS with your 9th class results. Many students are unaware of this simple procedure to obtain their complete SSC part 1 Result 2022.

Check BISE Sargodha 9th class result by name

You can check the Sargodha Board’s 9th class SSC part 1 result 2022 by name on the board’s official website https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/

Check BISE Sargodha 9th class result by Gazette

The results of every student enrolled in the Sargodha Board are published in the Gazette, an official publication. The obtained marks and failed subjects are noted in the BISE Sargodha 9th class result 2022 Gazette. Subject-specific marks are not available in the gazette. The BISE Sargodha Gazette can be found here shortly after the results on September 19 at 10:00 AM. To view the most recent results, visit the BISE Sargodha official website at https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the date and time of BISE Sargodha 9th Class Result 2022?

The result will be announced on September 19 at 10:00 AM.

How to get the original result card for 9th class result 2022?

After one week of the ninth result in 2022, pupils in regular schools can pick up their results cards from the school office. The results cards for the private students will be sent to them by postal service.

What is the SMS code to check BISE Sargodha 9th Result?

The SMS Code to check the Sargodha Board matric result is 800290.

How to Contact BISE Sargodha Board for any complaint or result problem?

In case, you have concerns regarding your BISE Sargodha 9th class result, you can get in touch with the board in the following ways;

Contact timings of Sargodha Board

Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 08:00 AM – 03:00 PM

Friday: 08:00 AM – 12:00 NOON

Sargodha Board Enquiry Branch contact number

For Any General Query Please Contact the Enquiry Branch Of the Board at 048-3250049.

Sargodha Board Controller of Exams contact number

You can contact the Controller of Exams at 048-3250070.

Office Address of Sargodha Board Head Office

BISE Sargodha, 86 Mozang Rd, Block B Jubilee Town, Sargodha, Punjab 54000

How to apply for re-checking of Papers

If you have doubts about your result, you can submit an online request for a paper recheck to the Sargodha Board at https://bisesargodha.edu.pk/content/index.aspx