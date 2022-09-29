Court remands 22 employees of Aleem Khan’s housing scheme

Chung police produced the arrested security guards and other employees of the housing scheme before the court.

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Thursday remanded 22 employees of a housing scheme owned by former provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan in two-day police custody for their involvement in torture on an anti-encroachment team.

He said the physical remand of the suspects was required to complete the investigation.

Opposing the remand, a counsel on behalf of the suspects argued that the government’s team was demolishing the constructed homes in the society when the residents and the security staff offered resistance.

He said the district administration and the Ruda carried out the operation in violation of the stay orders issued by the Lahore High Court.

The counsel alleged that the government was victimising the owner of the society, Abdul Aleem Khan, on police grounds in the name of the implementation of the Ruda’s law. He asked the court to deny physical remand of the suspects to the police and send them to jail on judicial remand.

After hearing both sides, presiding judge Ms Abher Gul Khan granted the police two-day physical remand of the suspects.