More than 9000 epidemic disease cases reported in last 24 hours in Balochistan

QUETTA: More than 9000 epidemic disease cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Balochistan, BOL News reports on Monday.

According to the details, 2498 cases of Dihrrea, 2127 cases of Skin infection, 2143 typhoid cases, and 470 cases of Malaria were found due to stagnant water from rains and floods in the districts.

As per the details, the such widespread disease is occurring because of no roof at the top(as the flood affectees are homeless and without proper shelter), and severe hunger as there is no food supply for the population.

With the help of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the provincial government of Balochistan, 1354 medical camps were established. In the medical camps, 328,116 flood affectees were treated or recovered from the illness due to floods and rains. Moreover, 1200 cases of asthma and chest infection were also reported.

Sixteen people who weather bitten by poisonous snakes were also given treatment by the doctors in the medical camps. Whereas, 1127 people were also treated who were having skin infections.

The recent flood in Balochistan has claimed three more lives taking the death toll to 270, reported BOL News on Saturday.

As per the report by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three more people have succumbed to the floods and millions have been waiting under the bare skies for relief and rehabilitation.

The total number of livestock killed by the flood has reached 133,149, while the number of houses affected by the flood is 64,385.

It was also reported that the province is also facing massive destruction of crops due to floods and the infrastructure and connecting roads are also ruined.