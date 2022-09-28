RTI Act necessary to ensure rule of law: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman was addressing an event on International Day for Universal Access to Information.

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman said stressed the importance of informed and lively public opinion to improve the performance of government institutions and officials and achieve good governance.

He was addressing an event organized at the Governor House on the occasion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information organized by the Punjab Information Commission and Sustainable Social Development Organization.

He said that the gathering of civil society representatives under one roof is a welcome sign for the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act in Pakistan. “RTI plays a key role in establishing rule of law in Pakistan and we can achieve this mission together,” he said.

Chief Information Commissioner Punjab said that the organization has not only dealt with more than 10,000 RTI requests in the last four years but also provided training to public information officers throughout Punjab. He said numerous seminars have also been organized for public awareness regarding the RTI Act.

Governor Punjab appreciated the efforts of the chief information commissioner for addressing Bar Associations across the province and raising awareness about the importance of the RTI Act among the lawyers’ community.

Advertisement

He assured his full cooperation for the effective implementation of Right to Information Act. He said that we all have to strengthen the institutions for a glorious nation.

The ceremony was attended by honorable judges, lawyers, bureau chiefs of media houses and a large number of people from civil society.

At the end of the ceremony, Governor Punjab distributed Punjab Right to Information Champions Award 2022 to education experts, public information officers and senior journalists for their role in effectively disseminating information under the law.

BOL News Bureau Chief Syed Khawar Abbas Hashmi also received the award.

Also Read Punjab Governor takes notice of ‘political event’ at GCU Lahore LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has taken took notice of hosting a political...