Salahuddin Ahmed appointed new MD KWSB

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has appointed Syed Salahuddin Ahmed as the new Managing Director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

He was currently serving as Project Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP). The Sindh cabinet has approved the appointment of Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, Grade 19 officer, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the KWSB.

The seat had been vacant ever since the tenure of Ms Farida Salam, the first female MD KWSB, came to an end after her retirement on June 19.

On Mach 25, Chief Engineer Civil Fareeda Salam assumed charge as Managing Director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB) on an ad-hoc basis.

She was appointed to the post by the Services General Administration and Coordination Department (SGACD) of the Sindh Government on the order of the Supreme Court (SC).

After assuming the charge, Fareeda Salam said that the provision of better facilities to the people was among her top priorities. She was only allowed to take day-to-day arrangements of KWSB in the light of orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The government has already given an advertisement in local news publications for the vacancy of the KWSB managing director. This is mandatory after an amendment was made in KWSSIP rules and procedures due to an agreement with the World Bank.

The post of MD KWSB managing director is a cadre post, which means an officer, who passed competitive civil services examinations, is allowed to hold the post.

However, the apex court allowed the Government of Sindh to appoint a professional from the private sector having experience of at least 20 years in the water sector.

