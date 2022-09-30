Pakistan will ask UN for $600 billion in flood aid

KARACHI: Government of Sindh has decided to launch a Rs110 billion housing project for the flood-affected people with assistance from the World Bank (WB).

This emerged in a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank Country Director Mr Najy Benhassine who attended the meeting through video link from Islamabad.

The chief minister said that he has deputed teams to clear flood water from the inundated towns and villages. He hoped the dewatering process will be completed within one and half months to start the construction of houses for the affected people.

He said the winter season was nearing and they have to make housing arrangements for the people. He urged the World Bank to finance the housing project.

CM Sindh and the World Bank officials after thorough discussions and deliberations decided to launch the project for Rs110 billion. In this regard, a special unit would be established under the control of the chief secretary.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the new company with the support of the public and private sector would start the construction of the houses for which the survey is in progress.

CM Sindh said the floods have destroyed the road network and sunk the drainage system in Karachi. Therefore, he wanted to start a project of Rs13 billion to reconstruct the damaged roads of the city.

The World Bank committed Rs6 billion for the project and the chief minister said he would arrange the remaining amount of Rs7 billion from other sources.

Regarding the repair and reconstruction of the sewerage lines, he said the recent heavy rains have sunk them. He added that his government has worked Rs25 billion scheme to overhaul the sewerage system along with their widening and redesigning.

The World Bank Country Director agreed that the project would be financed through the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) project.

The chief minister also took the matter regarding the reconstruction of Jam Sadiq Bridge or a parallel bridge. Both agreed to discuss the project in the next meeting scheduled next week.

CM Sindh also discussed the plight of growers said that the floods have caused irreparable losses. He said the provincial government has prepared Rs30 billion scheme to provide subsidies for fertilizer and certified seeds to growers.

He stressed on reviving the flooded agro-industry by providing incentives as the growers were not in a position to purchase seeds and fertilizers other materials.

The World Bank agreed to provide $323 million for the purpose so that the growers could reclaim their lands from the floods and start growing for the upcoming Rabi crop.

