Dengue takes another woman’s life in Umerkot

A total 52 people lost their lives in Sindh out of them 46 were reported in Karachi.

While 314 more tested positive for viral fever across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 197 were reported in the Karachi.

In October, a total of 5,827 dengue cases surfaced all over Sindh so far out of them 4,256 have been reported in Karachi.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Another woman lost her life due to dengue fever in Umerkot, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 52 in Sindh province.

Sindh Health Department confirmed the death of a female in District Umerkot and death was reported in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), Hyderabad. A total of 52 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 46 were reported in Karachi.

Out of 52 total deaths, 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 12 in Karachi East, four each in Karachi South and Korangi, three in Karachi West, two each in Malir, Hyderabad, and Umerkot, and one each in Kemari, Dadu, and Sanghar.

While 314 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 197 were reported in the Karachi division.

In October, a total of 5,827 cases surfaced all over Sindh so far out of them 4,256 have been reported in Karachi. More than f 15,981 dengue cases emerged throughout the province out of them 12,736 were detected in Karachi from January 01 to October 17, 2022.

Advertisement

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 4,044 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 2,913, Korangi 2,202, Karachi South 1,769, Malir 918, and Hyderabad 1,816.

Also Read Dengue claims another woman life in Karachi A total 43 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in...

Notably, this is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The post-rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.