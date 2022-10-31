Most breast cancer deaths due to lack of awareness: First Lady

KARACHI: First Lady Mrs Samina Arif Alvi on Monday said most of the deaths caused by breast cancer in Pakistan were due to the lack of awareness among the victims.

Addressing as a chief guest at a breast cancer awareness seminar organized by the Memon Professional Forum at Karachi Gymkhana, the first lady emphasized on raising awareness among the masses and not limiting the awareness campaigns to the month of October only.

She said since the start of this awareness campaign, doctors informed that cases of diagnosis at third or fourth stage had receded to some extent.

Mrs Alvi said 50 percent of the deaths caused by breast cancer in Pakistan were due to late diagnosis while in the West, the recovery ratio was 98 percent.

She said fortunately after the commencement of the awareness campaign stigma attached to the disease had also been minimized and it was being discussed openly at numerous forums.

Advertisement

A seminar regarding breast cancer was held in a seminary in Wana, Waziristan, which indicates that the stigma attached to the disease was declining rapidly, she noted. “Our awareness campaign was taking momentum,” she said.

The first lady said the participation of survivors of breast cancer in the awareness campaigns besides doctors and civil society was encouraging. She also emphasized sensitizing men to participate in the campaign.

Samina Alvi also urged the participants of the seminar to support her efforts for the creation of an inclusive society to bring the differently-abled to the mainstream.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rufina Soomro said breast cancer was the most common cancer among women. She said there was three steps approach required for good breast health that include first was self-examination, second was clinical examination and third was mammography.

Among others, two survivors of breast cancer were also present on the occasion. Both highlighted the importance of self-examination and timely diagnosis.

Advertisement

Also Read 100,000 new cases of breast cancer reported every year in Pakistan: Arif Alvi President through letters addressed to the Prime Minister, Ministers, Parliamentarians, Governors and...