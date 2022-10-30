Punjab announces Rs5 mn for reporter Sadaf Naeem’s family

Earlier, in a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had announced that Rs2.5 million aid would be given to family of the senior reporter, Sadaf.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced Rs5 million for the reporter, Sadaf Naeem who died in an accident during the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) long march in Sadhoke, Gujranwala, Bol News reported.

Earlier, in a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had announced that Rs2.5 million aid would be given to family of the senior reporter.

Later, Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi, son of Parvez Elahi, quoted the Punjab CM’s tweet and wrote, “On directive of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the financial assistance to heirs of late Sadaf has been increased to Rs5 million.”

Parvez Elahi said the Punjab government would take full care of the family of late Sadaf. “Sadaf’s death in the accident is very heartbreaking. Every heart is saddened by the tragic incident,” he wrote.

Spokesperson for Punjab Government and Chief Minister Musarrat Jamshed Cheema earlier said the Directorate General Public Relations Punjab would separately give Rs1 million to family of Sadaf Naeem. He said the Punjab government would take care of children of the deceased and bear expenditures of their education.

He said Imran Khan and Parvez Elahi were deeply saddened by the incident.

PTI on Sunday stopped its march in Sadhoke, Gujranwala, owing to tragic death of a local TV channel reporter, who was covering the PTI march, Bol News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a statement said he was ending the march because of the tragic demise. He prayed that may Allah give patience to the bereaved family.

Fourth day of the PTI long march would begin from Kamonke, Gujranwala.

Imran Khan, in a tweet, said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during his long march on Sunday.

“I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today,” he maintained.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said Sadaf was PTI beat reporter of Channel 5 and he saw her working extremely hard and with passion. He said just a day ago she interviewed Khan Sahib.