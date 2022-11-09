senior journalist Arshad Sharif had been tortured for three hours before his murder.-Image: File

A private TV anchorperson in his programme has claimed that senior journalist Arshad Sharif had been tortured for three hours before his murder.

His nails were removed whereas his ribs and fingers were fractured.

He was taken out of the vehicle and shot at very close range. The assassination was planned.

Another private TV channel asserted, “The vehicle, which the Keyna police were looking for as it was carrying a kidnapped child, was found sometime before the murder of Arshad Sharif, the owner of the vehicle said.”

The channel quoting the owner added that he (the owner) had already informed the police about the recovery of the vehicle.

This revelation has made the murder case of Sharif more complicated and the role of the Kenya police more suspicious.

On the other hand, Pakistani investigators have asked Kenyan authorities to provide the names and contact details of instructors and trainers present at a shooting range where journalist Arshad Sharif was last seen before he was killed.

The controversy over the killing has deepened after the presence of around 10 American instructors and trainers at the AmmoDump Shooting Range when Arshad Sharif spent his last night before being gunned down by the Kenyan police.

According to sources, Arshad Sharif had dinner at the AmmoDump Kwenia Shooting Range located in Tiga outside Nairobi with guests including American instructors.

Sharif left the site at around 8PM on October 23 with Khurram, brother of his host Waqar Ahmad, for Nairobi. He was shot dead an hour later.

A two-member inquiry committee that went to Kenya to investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif has returned home after spending two weeks.

On November 8 2022, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, “Arshad Sharif’s death is not a case of mistaken identity – I can say, and, on the evidence we have so far, this prima facie is a target killing.”

“We still need to obtain more [evidence] to confirm all this… and we have asked the Kenyan government for more data.”

An initial police report said his death was a case of “mistaken identity” but a later contradictory account from officers claimed his vehicle drove through a roadblock and the officers who fired the shots were looking for car thieves at the time.

When he travelled to Kenya is unknown, but he left Pakistan in August having complained about being harassed.