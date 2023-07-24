Police, Bahawalpur university at odds over drugs scandal probe

BAHAWALPUR: Police and administration of the Islamia University Bahawalpur have been embroiled in a war of words after a drugs scandal was revealed at the varsity.

Police have formed a 5-member special investigation team to probe the incidents of drug possession trading on campus premises and sale to female students.

RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed has formed a 5-member special investigation team to probe the incident after reports of the widespread use of drugs on campus by students and sexual harassment of female students.

The committee comprises of SP Investigation, DSP Crime, DSP Legal Team, and the SHO of the concerned police station and the investigation officer have been made a part of the team.

The purpose of setting up the investigation team is to conduct a transparent investigation, while the SP Investigation has been directed to submit the report at the earliest.

The university administration has dismissed the allegations of rampant drug consumption and reports of routine sexual harassment of female teachers and students.

IUB Vice Chancellor Athar Mehboob and the university legal adviser termed the claims of the Bahawalpur Police as bogus and false. He had earlier written a letter to Inspector General Punjab to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter.

However, DPO Abbas Shah has dismissed the allegations by the university. He said that 113 students with drug records have been revealed at the university.

The police officer said they are targeting drug peddling on campus and its users, not the university. He said police have not yet initiated an investigation about sexual harassment and will take action if a complaint is filed. He said police will take action against others after collecting the evidence

He said a report sent to Punjab Chief Minister revealed that hundreds of videos of female students were found in the possession of chief security Ijaz Shah

Police have arrested a staff member as part of the crackdown against possessing obscene videos and images of students. The arrests began when Ijaz was detained during a search after police found him possessing drugs. Finance Director Abu Bakar and Transport In-charge Muhammad were also arrested after a raid.

A case was registered at the Baghdad-ul-Jadid Police Station stating that eight grams of ice [crystal methamphetamine] was found in the right pocket of Muhammad Altaf. The complaint was registered under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act.

Police investigation claimed that 400 obscene videos and images were found in the investigation process. It was revealed that 5000 indecent videos were also recovered from the mobile phone Ijaz Shah.

Police said it has been revealed that a drug dealer student studying at the university was in contact with Ijaz’s colleagues. Ijaz Shah has been remanded in police custody