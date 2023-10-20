20 criminals surrendered in Pakistan Sindh Rangers operation

Criminals belong to the Bajarani and Tighani clans.

They presented themselves for legal action.

Suspects were handed over to the police for further action.

The operation of Pakistan Rangers Sindh continued in the inner Sindh Kacha area against the robbers and criminals on Monday, Bol News reported.

According to details, during the operations, 20 criminals from the Bajarani and Tighani clans surrendered in front of the authorities.

Additionally, the 20 crime professionals who surrendered presented themselves for legal action in the presence of police and rangers.

However, the criminals have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Earlier, Sindh Rangers and Police have conducted combing operation in different areas of Karachi during which house-to-house was searched.

The police and Rangers conducted a combing operation in Kemari, Gulshan e Sikandarabad, during which the entry and exit routes of the area were sealed and house-to-house searches were also conducted.

In this regard, SSP Kemari said that the combing operation is being conducted against the criminal elements and the suspects are being checked through the biometric device.

Police said that nine suspects have been detained during the operation while the operation was going on for three hours in Gulshan e Sikandarabad.

On the other hand, a major search operation of the Rangers has started in the Kati Pahari and Sharrah-e-Noor Jehan areas of Karachi, during which the entry and exit routes of the area have been sealed and the Rangers are conducting a house-to-house search.