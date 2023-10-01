Motorcyclist harasses female university students in Karachi.

KARACHI: Police have taken notice after female university students were allegedly harassed on a busy main road in Karachi.

A female student shared a video on social media showing a man riding a motorcycle performing a lewd act and uttering indecent words. The video of the incident soon went viral and expressed outrage over the harassment of women in public.

The man kept following the van of female students going home from the university after performing the obscene act. The students urged to Karachi police chief and law enforcement agencies to take action

Additional Inspector-General Karachi took notice and sought a report from the concerned officer. Police said the incident is several days old and reportedly took place on Main Rashid Minhas Road.

SSP East Irfan Bahadur said such an incident did not occur within the limits of any police station in Eastern District. He said Rashid Minhas Road falls within the boundaries of District East and Central and is being investigated by SSP Central. He said a case will be registered against the suspect whether the woman comes forward to lodge a complaint or not.

The number of harassment cases of women in public have been rising in the past several months in Karachi. During the last three months, seven cases of harassment were reported within the city.

On July 3, a man harassed a woman passing by in the street in Gulistan-e-Jauhar by stripping in public and exposing himself. The suspect has not been arrested despite being clearly seen in the CCTV footage. On July 22, a man who harassed the woman was arrested in Orangi Town. The video of the burqa-clad woman being groped also went viral and expressed outrage.

On July 28, a video of a woman being harassed on the Sea Wave beach went viral on social media. On August 1, a man harassed a woman in Federal B. area but has not been apprehended

On August 16, Ittehad Town Police arrested the accused who harassed the woman. On September 22, a man riding a motorcycle harassed a woman walking in North Karachi Sector 11-B.

On September 28, an incident of harassment of university students was reported on Rashid Mihnas Road. The video of the young man riding a motorcycle on behalf of the student went viral on social media.

