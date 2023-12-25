ECP has not offered symbol of ‘Bat’ to any party: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied reports that the ECP has offered the symbol of ‘Bat’ to Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) Pervaiz Khattack.

The statement has been issued on the claim of Khattack about the symbol’s offer, the spokesperson further said.

The spokesperson said that the ECP has not offered the symbol of ‘Bat’ to the PTI-P and any other party.

Earlier on Dec 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared the inter-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf null and void.

The ECP in its decision said that the PTI would not get the symbol of the bat for elections.

Advertisement

The electoral watchdog said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not hold the intra-party elections according to its constitution and resultantly the election symbol has been withdrawn from the PTI.

It further said that the PTI has failed to conduct intra-party elections.

Also Read Cypher case: Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi granted bail by Supreme Court ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan granted bail to the founder of...

Earlier, a five-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner had conducted the hearing.

Today, the Election Commission has announced its reserved verdict, which was written by Ikramullah Khan.

This deals a significant setback to the party’s preparations for the upcoming elections on February 8, 2024, as its founder, the driving force behind PTI’s voter base for months, remains sidelined, and his release appears unlikely in the near future.

Advertisement

The order stated that PTI has not adhered to our instructions and has failed to conduct intra-party elections in accordance with the prevailing PTI Constitution of 2019, the Election Act of 2017, and the Election Rules of 2017.

With the elections deemed illegitimate, Barrister Gohar Khan, who took over as the party’s chairman, no longer holds the top position in the party.