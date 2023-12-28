Nawaz Sharif chairs PML-N Parliamentary Board meeting

An important meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the Muslim League-N under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Nawaz Sharif is going on.

In the meeting, final interviews are being conducted for the party tickets of the National and Provincial Assembly candidates from Lahore and Islamabad.

The Parliamentary Board of PML-N has called 273 candidates for party tickets in Lahore and Islamabad National and Provincial Assembly for interviews.

Additionally, the Parliamentary Board of PML-N has called 250 candidates for the party ticket in the National and Provincial Assembly constituencies of Lahore for the final interview.

However, interviews with 23 candidates will be conducted for three constituencies in Islamabad.

Interviews are being conducted for party tickets in 14 constituencies of the National Assembly and 30 constituencies of the Provincial Assembly of Lahore.