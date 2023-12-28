Shehbaz lambastes PHC verdict about PTI election symbol ‘bat’

KARACHI: The President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticized the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) election symbol, the ‘bat.’

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Thursday, Sharif expressed dissatisfaction with the PHC’s decision to suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling that nullified the PTI’s intra-party polls and reinstated the party’s electoral symbol.

Sharif questioned the jurisdiction of the PHC in making decisions that impact the entire country and argued that the ECP’s ruling was based on factual considerations. He raised concerns about potential bias, noting that the relatives of the judge who delivered the verdict are contesting elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sharif suggested that the judge should have recused himself from the bench, and an unbiased individual should have been included.

Welcoming new members to the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif noted a significant influx of people joining the party from Sindh, reiterating the party’s resurgence as a prominent force in the province.

Also Read Nawaz Sharif chairs PML-N Parliamentary Board meeting An important meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the Muslim League-N under...

Advertisement

In his criticism of the previous PTI government, Sharif accused them of isolating Pakistan and damaging relations with friendly nations. He credited the coalition government for bringing the country back on track during its 16-month tenure and averting a default.

During his visit to Karachi, Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to engage in key meetings, including discussions with leaders of the Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pir Pagara in Sindh. The focus of these meetings will be on coordinating electoral campaigns in Sindh and fostering joint efforts among party members.

In a recent development, MQM-P has rejected the idea of adjusting traditional seats with PML-N in Karachi. However, both parties have shown agreement on seat adjustments in certain constituencies, such as Lyari, Keamari, and Malir.

Discussions are ongoing for seat adjustment in a rural seat in Malir, with Mustafa Kamal being MQM-P’s candidate for the Baldia Town seat. The political parties are negotiating candidate nominations for both National Assembly seats in Hyderabad.