Asif Zardari to visit Multan for three days

Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will reach Multan today on a three-day visit.

Asif Ali Zardari is likely to reach Multan Airport at 4 pm today, Asif Ali Zardari will meet with leaders during his stay at Bilawal House Multan.

During his visit to Multan, the former president will preside over the People’s Party South Punjab meeting and review the political situation in South Punjab.

Asif Ali Zardari will decide the tickets of People’s Party candidates of South Punjab. Asif Ali Zardari will cut the birthday cake of People’s Party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto tomorrow.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman has directed the party leaders not to coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the elections.

Advertisement

According to the details, the inside story of former President Asif Ali Zardari’s meeting with the party leaders at the Governor’s House has come out.

In this regard, party sources said that there was a discussion between Asif Ali Zardari and party leaders regarding the distribution of tickets for the elections.