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CM Punjab opens applications for e-bike scheme 2026

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has opened applications for the Chief Minister’s Electric Bike Scheme, allowing eligible students across the province to apply for electric bikes at subsidized prices.

Web Desk September 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has opened applications for the Chief Minister’s Electric Bike Scheme, allowing eligible students across the province to apply for electric bikes at subsidized prices.

Applications for the scheme officially opened Sept. 5, 2026. Students can register through the official CM Punjab Electric Bike Scheme portal.

Under the scheme, the Punjab government will provide 100,000 electric bikes to students enrolled in educational institutions across the province.

Students enrolled in both government and private schools, colleges and universities are eligible to apply. The scheme covers students from more than 33,000 public and private educational institutions across Punjab.

The electric bikes will be available in different colors, while pink bikes will be reserved specifically for female students.

The price of each electric bike has been set at PKR 199,000. However, under the subsidized scheme, students will only have to pay PKR 109,000.

Students will pay their share through a 36-month installment plan, with the monthly payment set at about PKR 3,028.

The Punjab government will cover the costs of insurance, markup and registration, reducing the financial burden on students participating in the scheme.

Eligible students can apply through the official CM Punjab Electric Bike Scheme portal.

Students are encouraged to complete their registration through the official portal and provide all required information during the application process.

The CM Punjab Electric Bike Scheme aims to provide students with affordable and convenient transportation for their daily travel to educational institutions.

Maryam Nawaz said applications had been opened as promised, giving students across Punjab an opportunity to benefit from the electric bike program.

The initiative is also expected to encourage young people to use electric vehicles while making daily travel easier and more affordable for students across the province.

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