Armed gang ram-raids Pakistan Jewellers in Bradford; owner fights back with baseball bat

Masked thieves stormed the West Yorkshire store demanding gold, but fled empty-handed after a defiant staff member turned the tables

BRADFORD: A gang of masked men armed with swords rammed a pickup truck into a jewelry store in broad daylight Saturday, only to be chased off by the shop's owner wielding a baseball bat, according to police and the business owner.

The incident occurred around 1:16 p.m. at Pakistan Jewellers on Duckworth Lane, according to West Yorkshire Police. Officers said they received reports of the ram raid at 1:19 p.m. and have opened an investigation.

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Surveillance footage of the attack shows a gray pickup truck reversing at high speed into the store's front window, sending glass showering onto customers inside. The driver then rammed the vehicle into the building a second time, destroying what remained of the storefront.

Customers who had been shopping for wedding gifts scrambled over counters and embraced each other in fear as seven men dressed in black and wearing masks entered the store, some carrying swords and large duffel bags, according to the footage.

Muhammad Ali, 20, who co-owns the shop with his father, Muhammad Ilyas, said he grabbed a baseball bat and jumped over the counter to confront the intruders after seeing the truck crash through the window. He said he also threw a hammer that struck one of the men.

Ali chased the group into the street as they fled and struck the taillights of their getaway vehicle, according to the footage.

No one was injured in the attack, which Ali estimated lasted about 35 seconds. He described the experience as frightening but said adrenaline took over.

"I was scared for my life," Ali told the Daily Mail, adding that he felt compelled to protect the people inside the store. He said his father had tried to hold him back from confronting the armed men.

Ali said the business operates seven days a week and that the attack left him angry and disappointed.

Police have cordoned off the area and are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been announced.



